Largest Heroin Drug Bust Since 2014 Announced in Armenia

YEREVAN (petekamutner.am) – Officers of the Anti-Smuggling Department of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia discovered the largest case of heroin smuggling since 2014, with a market value of about $45,000,000, which is unprecedented in the whole region.

Customs control in a warehouse in Yerevan discovered 33 boxes of heroin among a cargo of 18,600 kg., declared as yeast. The heroin was to be transported from the Islamic Republic of Iran through Armenia to Western Europe packaged as yeast.

The criminal scheme was revealed due to a largescale operation and comprehensive investigative and analytical work. Dogs were used in this process.

Six people with different citizenships were arrested and measures are taken together with the Armenian National Security Service to discover other people involved in this case. A criminal case has been initiated in the SRC Investigative Department.