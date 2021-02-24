Erdogan ‘Set to Attend Grey Wolves School Groundbreaking’ in Shushi

ISTANBUL (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Turkish and Azerbaijani Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev, respectively, are expected to attend the groundbreak ceremony for a school funded by Grey Wolves leader Devlet Bahçeli in Shushi, an Armenian city in Nagorno-Karabakh that has come under Azerbaijan’s control in the recent 44-day war, media reports from Turkish reveal.

Yusuf Ziya Günaydın, an aide to Bahçeli, broke the news last week, Hurriyet reports.

The Grey Wolves are closely linked to the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which has a political alliance with Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP). The Grey Wolves are regarded as the militant wing of the MHP and are known for causing havoc throughout the world.

Bahçeli had earlier announced his intention to open a school in Shushi and claimed that both Erdogan and Aliyev had approved the initiative.