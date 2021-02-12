Obituary: Souren Maserejian, Dedicated to AGBU New England Chapter

WATERTOWN — Souren Maserejian of Belmont, Mass. died on February 5, 2021 at the age of 70 after a brief illness.
He was born on July 16, 1950 in Aleppo, Syria to the late Yacoub and Siranoush (Nersessian) Mahserejian.
He attended Gilligian, and completed his studies through high school. He then went on to study the art of jewelry making.
In 1972, he immigrated to the U.S., along with the rest of his family, and started working as a jeweler.
In 1976, at his cousin’s wedding in Toronto, he met Lisa Tanashian and they were married in 1977. Together they had three children.
He opened his own store and ran a very successful business, Maserejian Jewelers.