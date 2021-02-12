Obituary: Souren Maserejian, Dedicated to AGBU New England Chapter

Souren loved his Armenian culture and heritage and was very involved in the Armenian community in Boston. In the late 1970s, he was a part of the Daron Dance Ensemble Committee and ran its music program. The Armenian General Benevolent Union however held a very special place in his heart. In 1986, he was elected as the Chairman of the AGBU New England District and spent almost 25 years in that role, organizing events and dances, fundraising for Armenia, and bringing people together. Even before he took on more official responsibilities at the New England District of the AGBU, he proved his dedication to the organization at a young age. Newly arrived in the US and in his early 20s, Maserejian was voted the most valuable AGBU volunteer in 1984. Two years later, he was elected chairman.

Soon after Maserejian became chair of the New England District, AGBU embarked on multiple efforts in fundraising to aid to various causes and needs of the Armenian community near and far. Whether it be the devastating Armenia earthquake of 1988, children’s centers in Armenia or the much needed renovation and restoration of the local AGBU headquarters, a now historic building of Watertown.

He was also a devoted and long-time parishioner of the Armenian Memorial Church, and was serving as a member of the board of trustees.

In addition, he was a member of the Knights of Vartan Ararat Lodge, supporter of Baikar and the Armenian Mirror-Spectator and a past Vice Chairman of the Armenian Jewelers Association East Coast Chapter.

He is survived by his wife Lisa (Tanashian) Maserejian. He was the father of Tina Panian and her husband Ardo of Waltham, Natalie Tsaturyan and her husband Albert of Waltham, and Alex Maserejian and his fiancé Jenny Balabanian of Belmont. He was the grandfather of Aren, Vicken & Raffi Panian and Milan & Bastian Tsaturyan. He was the brother of George Maserejian and his wife Azniv of Arlington, Zareh Maserejian and his wife Hasmig of Belmont, the late Samuel Maserejian and his late wife Eugeny, and the late Krikor Maserejian. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Mary Maserejian of Waltham and many nieces, nephews and cousins.