Lilit Makunts
Armenia & Karabakh

Opposition Slams Pashinyan’s Reported Choice For Armenian Envoy To U.S.

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
1
0

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Opposition leaders denounced on Monday, January 25, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s reported plans to appoint a senior but politically inexperienced lawmaker as Armenia’s new ambassador to the United States.

Lilit Makunts, who leads the ruling My Step bloc’s group in the Armenian parliament, did not deny media reports about her impending appointment when she spoke to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on Sunday.

“There is such an issue on the agenda but it is still under discussion,” she said.

Makunts, 37, taught English at Russian-Armenian University in Yerevan and did not engage in political activities before being appointed as Armenia’s culture minister in the wake of the “Velvet Revolution” of April-May 2018 that brought Pashinyan to power. She held that post until being elected to the parliament on My Step’s ticket in December 2018.

The current Armenian ambassador in Washington, Varuzhan Nersesyan, is a career diplomat who was handpicked for the post by Pashinyan. Nersesyan handed his credentials to then President Donald Trump in January 2019.

It is not clear why Pashinyan may have decided to replace Nersesyan. The prime minister’s office did not comment on Monday on the reports about Makunts’s appointment.

Pashinyan’s apparent choice of the new ambassador was strongly criticized by senior lawmakers from the two opposition parties represented in the parliament.

“I think he is simply trying to get his people out of the country. I mean his key loyalists who would definitely be prosecuted [after regime change in Armenia,]” claimed Naira Zohrabyan of the Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK).

Zohrabyan dismissed Makunts as “a woman who only speaks good English.” “Let’s hold a contest for the best English speaker and appoint the winner as ambassador to the U.S.,” she suggested tartly.

“She is not a diplomat. I don’t know what she will be doing there [in Washington,]” said Gevorg Gorgisyan of the Bright Armenia Party.

“This is a continuation of the bad old traditions,” Gorgisyan complained, referring to politically motivated ambassadorial appointments made by Armenia’s former leaders.

In her interview with RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, Makunts downplayed her lack of diplomatic experience and argued that “political appointments” of ambassadors is common practice around the world.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“Experience is certainly very important, but in some cases it does not play a central role,” she said.

 

