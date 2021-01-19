Istanbul Street Renamed After Turkish-Armenian Actor Nubar Terziyan

ISTANBUL (Nor Marmara) – By decision of the Sariyer municipality of Istanbul, one of the streets of the neighborhood will be renamed for the ethnic Armenian actor Nubar Terziyan. Terziyan, who always appeared in films in the role of a kind father or a kind boss, was born on March 16, 1909. His official name was Nubar Alyanak. He passed away on January 14, 1994.

Terziyan lived for many years in the Buyukdere neighborhood of the Sariyer district, leaving behind a good reputation. Although the renaming is official, the street has not been officially opened yet. The local authorities are waiting until the restrictions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic are relaxed, so that they can have an official ceremony.