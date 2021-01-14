St. Vartan Cathedral Celebrates Christmas

NEW YORK — As a testament to its unwavering faith — despite the past year’s extraordinary global suffering and tribulations — the Armenian Church celebrated the Feast of the Nativity and Theophany (Asdvadzahaydnoutiun), commemorating the birth and baptism of Jesus Christ, at New York’s St. Vartan Cathedral on January 6.

Diocesan Primate Bishop Daniel Findikyan, joined by members of the Diocesan clergy and deacons, celebrated the Divine Liturgy and performed the Blessing of the Water (Churorhnek) ceremony. A Christmas Eve badarak, celebrated by Cathedral Vicar Fr. Davit Karamyan, preceded the service the prior evening. The Feast of Theophany is an annual eight-day (octave) celebration observed from January 6 to 13.

“The glory of the Lord will appear, and everyone shall see God’s salvation, which will bring comfort to humanity,” said Findikyan in his moving homily. He defined Christ as comfort, or mkhitaroutiun: consolation and relief from pain and sorrow incarnate.

“Relief is coming; God’s salvation is within reach and hope fills the air. It is already here because Jesus Christ is here,” he continued. Bishop Daniel then spoke of the gravity of the realization of the birth and revelation of Jesus Christ into this world, which compelled mankind, particularly the Armenian people, to shift its entire view and perspective of “who we are, why we are here, and where we are going.”

“It is this realization that we celebrate on this Feast day of Christmas and Theophany.”

Reborn in the Christian Faith