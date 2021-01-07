Lisa Kirazian’s Novel, Cadenza, Released

SAN DIEGO — Cadenza by Lisa Kirazian, the third and final book of “The Music We Made” novel series, has been released by Laurel Publications and is available on Amazon.com. The books follow three generations of the Driscoll family of musicians in London and the US, from the 1940’s and 1950’s to the present day.

The novels in the series — Bravura, Appassionato, and Cadenza — are fiction but inspired by Kirazian’s experience as a violinist. The series is also being developed for television.

In Bravura, first in the series, luminous violinist Kate Driscoll, and her temperamental pianist brother, Neil, try to escape a troubled family upbringing in Somerset when they are accepted to the Royal School of Music in London in 1959. There, they meet their lifelong friends and loves. When the young prodigies near graduation, the youth movement, British rock explosion and Vietnam get under way, changing all their lives, and they give everything they have to reach the world stage in the decades that follow.

Appassionato continues the passionate story of the next generation of the Driscoll family of musicians as Jenny Driscoll, now an emerging composer and conductor, navigates the victories and tragedies of her personal and professional life in London in the 1990’s, with her famous family, and a few childhood friends, alongside her.

In Cadenza, Brian Martin, the famous tenor son of Jenny Driscoll, leaves his present-day superstardom, his family and his fiancé, to go to America to find out more about his maternal grandmother, the only other opera singer in his family: the late Maggie Crawford.

Lisa Kirazian writes fiction, plays, screenplays, and has had many of her stage plays produced over the years across the U.S. and beyond. Her writing has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Performing Arts Magazine, San Diego Union Tribune and in many other publications. She also directed and wrote the adapted screenplay of the short film, Reflection Day. She is a graduate of Stanford University and lives in San Diego with her husband Steve and two daughters Ani and Mari.