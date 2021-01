Baku Flight to Turkey Enters Armenian Airspace

ISTANBUL (Yeni Safak) — Turkey’s flagship airline, Turkish Airlines, for the first time ever, entered Armenian airspace on Tuesday, December 29, for a flight from Istanbul to Azerbaijan, according to unconfirmed reports by the media.

Passenger aircrafts belonging to Azerbaijan and Turkey generally use Georgian airspace for Baku-Istanbul flights.

There has been no official statement regarding an agreement yet, however, reports claim that Armenia was forced to open its airspace. Some Armenian media outlets alleged that if Yerevan does not open its airspace, Russian aircrafts will barred from flying to Karabakh and Armenia via Azerbaijan.