Recipe Corner: How to make Garlic Paste (Toum) by Chef Kamal Al-Faqih

In a very thin, slow stream that is so slow it stops to a dribble at times, pour about 1/2 cup of oil into the running processor with the garlic.

Then add slowly add about two teaspoons of lemon juice while the processor is running. Turn off the processor and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Continue in this manner, alternating oil and lemon juice in very slow, steady streams and stopping occasionally to scrape down the bowl. The mixture will turn fluffy and white.

Scrape into a bowl or container with an airtight lid, but don’t put the lid on yet. Cover toum with a paper towel and refrigerate for about 12 hours, chilling the sauce completely and removing some of the moisture which would cause the toum to separate if covered immediately with the airtight lid. Then cover with the airtight lid and refrigerate for up to one month. If your toum tastes too ‘hot’ from the garlic, let it rest for a few days in the refrigerator, which will soften the flavor.

Serve toum as a sauce or dip with grilled meat, shish kebobs, grilled vegetables or warm pita bread or lavash. Because this sauce is all about the garlic, avoid pre-peeled cloves, and always stick with fresh heads for the best flavor. For this video, go to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufDD773NQMY

