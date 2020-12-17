Christos Galileas: ‘I Feel 100% Greek and 100% Armenian’

By Artsvi Bakhchinyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN/ATLANTA — Hailed by many music critics as “a genuine old school virtuoso,” “an incredible mixture of dazzling virtuosity and immaculate musicianship,” “an artist of rare originality and utmost integrity,” Greek-Armenian violinist Christos Galileas has enjoyed an active international career as a concert violinist, chamber musician and teacher.
Born in 1975, in Thessaloniki, Greece, he had his first violin lessons at the age of 4 from his father, Kosmas Galileas, the distinguished Greek violinist and conductor, and continued studying with Prof. Stelios Kafantaris. He was awarded first prize and the gold medal for his outstanding musical abilities upon graduating from the Conservatory of Athens in 1994.
His first public appearance at age sixteen was with the Symphony Orchestra of Thessaloniki with an impressive performance of the Paganini Violin Concerto No 1. From 1994 to 1995, he studied with Zachar Bron in Lubeck, Germany, then at Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio, where he was accepted to the studio of renowned Professors Roland and Almita Vamos and received the “Dean’s Talent Award” and from where he received a bachelor’s degree in music.
In 1995 he won the first prize at the “National Competition for Scholarships” of Greece, and two years later he was awarded the Alexandra Triandi scholarship of the Megaron of Athens. Since then, he has appeared as soloist with many orchestras and at the international festivals worldwide.