One month after the conclusion of the Karabakh war, President Ilham Aliyev organized a bombastic military parade in Baku on December 10, with the participation of his big brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.
The speakers at the parade did not confine themselves to the military achievements of the combined forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, but also made clear the extent of the looming dark clouds over the region.
Aliyev’s speech was full of bravura, exhorting the “glorious victory of Azerbaijan’s army.” The exaggerated praise of that army’s performance was meant to convince Aliyev himself and presumably his audience that the Azerbaijani war machine achieved those results all by itself, “smashing the myth of the Armenian army’s invincibility.”
Even with Turkey’s full involvement in the war — in addition to their thousands of hired guns from Syria — 44 days of resistance speaks for itself about the true grit of the Armenian army.
Politicians and generals on the Armenian side recently have spoken about what transpired during the war.
Along with the blame game, some hard facts are coming to the surface. For example, Gen. Samuel Babayan, the war hero of the first Karabakh war in the 1990s, and the chairman of the Defense Committee of Karabakh, revealed in a recent interview that on September 27, the first day of the war, within the first 15 minutes, 50 percent of the air defense assets and 40 percent of the artillery on the Armenian side were knocked out. Still, the Armenian army continued to fight in the ensuing confusion, inflicting considerable damage to the enemy.