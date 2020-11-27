2020 TCA Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund Awards

WATERTOWN — The management of Tekeyan Cultural Association’s Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund has announced the names of Armenian students awarded in 2020 for their academic studies. They are:

Nelli Petrosyan from Yerevan, Armenia, University of Geneva, Switzerland, Faculty of Social Sciences, Master Degree In Political Science, 2019-2021, graduating March 2021;

Lily Arslanian from Boston, Boston University, Bachelor of Arts in International Relations – Focus on Security Studies in the Middle East, graduating May 2021.