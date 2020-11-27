  TOP STORIES WEEK   48
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
48

Week

Latest articles of the week
Dr. Nubar Berberian
Community

2020 TCA Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund Awards

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
12
0

WATERTOWN — The management of Tekeyan Cultural Association’s Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund has announced the names of Armenian students awarded in 2020 for their academic studies. They are:

Nelli Petrosyan from Yerevan, Armenia, University of Geneva, Switzerland, Faculty of Social Sciences, Master Degree In Political Science, 2019-2021, graduating March 2021;

Lily Arslanian from Boston, Boston University, Bachelor of Arts in International Relations – Focus on Security Studies in the Middle East,  graduating May 2021.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Noted journalist and Armenian activist Dr. Nubar Berberian passed away on November 23, 2016. His estate was bequeathed to the Tekeyan Cultural Association, Inc. (TCA). The Board of Directors of TCA decided to establish the irrevocable “Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund” and accomplish his will by publishing a book of his Armenian language articles and editorials and use yearly interests to give awards to college students of Armenian descent who major in either International Law or Political Science. This year is the third set of awards.

To apply for the 2021 awards, please email your request to TCADirector@aol.com.

TCA Central Board of Directors,

November 23, 2020

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Critical Exclusive: Mistletoe, Moussaka and Murder by Tina Kashian
Next Major Museums Ask for Protection of Artsakh Cultural Sites
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.