Watertown Candlelight Vigil for Peace Remembers and Honors the Fallen Soldiers of Artsakh

WATERTOWN – Sadness and hope marked a very special event held on Artsakh Street in East Watertown, late Sunday afternoon, November 22. Greater Boston area Armenians gathered in front of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church for a program sponsored by Ms. Eva Medzorian. The recent war between the Artsakh Republic and the combined forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Israel, Pakistan, and ISIS, ended in a ceasefire and large loss of life and territory in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh). The President of Armenia and the Catholicos of All Armenians in Echmiadzin declared November 22 to be the day of remembrance throughout the world of the fallen heroes. Consequently, to remember and honor the loss of more than 2,500 Armenian soldiers, mostly young men, who defended the region, including the cities of Shushi and Stepanakert, event organizers produced a multimedia event on the front steps of the church.
Father Antranig Baljian led the clergy in prayers for the martyred soldiers. The other Armenian priests participating, all from Boston-area Armenian churches, included Frs. Vasken Kouzouian, Arakel Aljalian, Khachatur Vazgen Kesablyan, and Vart Gyozalyan,
Images flashed from a large display screen of the fallen young men and recorded music accompanied the pictures with a standing board of their portraits nearby for visitors to see. Master of ceremonies Arminé Manukyan, principal of Erebuni Armenian School, welcomed the more than 200 attendees, most in family groups, to the event and spoke in Armenian.