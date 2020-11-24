Watertown Candlelight Vigil for Peace Remembers and Honors the Fallen Soldiers of Artsakh

She said: “We are gathered today to honor our fallen soldiers. Today, Armenians feel frustrated, defeated, confused and angry. We carry pain and we feel helpless, but we our spirits cannot be broken. In these last 45 days, I have never seen my people so united. And I hope that the unity will last forever and we stay together. Armenia needs us. We cannot afford to divide and weaken.

“The diaspora is the backbone of our homeland. We are not in Armenia physically but we have a lot to do. I am telling this particularly to the young generation: use your knowledge, use your professional connections to impact our homeland՛s prosperity and contribute to Armenia’s development. A thriving economy is key to Armenia´s future – and so is security. Helping Armenia develop democratically, advance economically, and establish a strong and secure country are the keys to a strong Armenia.

“Tonight we are praying for our fallen soldiers who died defending Artsakh. We want to tell the parents of our brave soldiers that we are mourning with them, we hear them, we feel their pain, and they are in our prayers. We want to tell them that their children are heroes, and because they gave their lives, others are able to live. Eternal glory to our martyrs.”

Arman Manoukian spoke about the great losses of Armenians throughout history including ancient defeats and destruction of armies by great powers, massacres leading to the Genocide of 1915 and even the loss of a whole country, the first independent Republic of Armenia in 1920. Throughout it all, Armenians maintained presence on their ancient lands. This time even though there was defeat and loss of territory, some of Artsakh was preserved and the borders of Armenia are intact. Armenians will recover and rebuild and that’s the positive part of what has happened. Armenians will recover once again.

A haunting rendition of Gomidas’ Groong [Stork], was performed by vocalist Lucia Papikian and several duduk (reed pipes) performances by Zori Babroudi and Mher Mnatsakanyan transfixed the audience and the entire neighborhood into a meditative state as everyone placed candles on the stairs of the church. The gathering slowly separated as Martin Haroutunian played a shvi flute, ending the evening.

The organizers of the memorial event, one sure to become part of local Armenian-American lore, included Eva Medzorian, Anahid Hovhannisyan, Mary Kyuregyan, Rubina Simikyan, Natalie Gevorgyan, Ani Pepanyan, Julie Der-Torossian, Anahid Ohanyan, Zara Kuzelian, and Arminé Manukyan. According to the online event invitation, the youth of the local community, of “no political affiliation,” organized the vigil “to bring the community together to heal and to unite as one body.”