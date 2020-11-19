Wounded Heroes of Armenia and Artsakh Still Need Diaspora’s Help

WATERTOWN — The war may be over for now, but soldiers in Armenia and Artsakh are still on duty and still need the diaspora’s help, says the co-founder of the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund (AWHF).

Razmig Arzoumanian in an interview this week said that the AWHF has raised almost $6 million in 6 weeks from global supporters.

In a statement sent to donors and supporters, the organizers suggest that the support for the troops should continue, as their enemies will still be there.

“Armenia remains under constant threat, surrounded by hostile enemies who are committed to complete their genocidal goals. Our enemies will use this time to reload their military, so we will need to rebuild our defenses. Sadly, we have almost 2,000 fallen heroes and 5,000 wounded heroes who need our help. Despite our disappointments, Armenia and Artsakh are still our homeland and we can’t turn our backs on our heroes and their sacrifices,” the statement read in part.

Among the items that will be sent there purchased by these funds is heavy-duty personal protection equipment, which the US is in the process of approving.