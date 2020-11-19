  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Archbishop Pargev Matrirossyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Karabakh Religious Leader Suffers Heart Attack

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
STEPANAKERT (PanARMENIAN.Net ) — Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirossyan has suffered a heart attack, Armlur.am reported on November 16.

Archbishop Pargev said he is dealing with other health issues as well and is going to travel abroad in the near future. The top Karabakh cleric said he may undergo surgery.

He has served as the primate of the Diocese of Artsakh since its re-establishment in 1989. In 1999 he was given the title of archbishop by then-Catholicos Karekin I.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
