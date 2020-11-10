Pashinyan Admits His Mistakes on Karabakh Issue

YEREVAN (ARKA) — In a video address to the citizens of the country, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, November 10, admitted his mistakes on the Karabakh issue.

“If there were failures, it means that I was wrong somewhere, but it is necessary to understand when and in what circumstances, especially in the current situation,” Pashinyan said. He said after assuming the post of prime minister and looking deeper into the status of negotiations on the Karabakh settlement, he had to tell the people that the Armenian side was to return five districts without specifying the status of Karabakh or there would be a war.

‘Why didn’t I say it then? Because I wanted to try to change the logic of the negotiations, which I failed to do. The reason is that the surrender of districts was the only specific topic in the negotiations that was not in doubt. [It was] the only topic that did not have discrepancies and, in fact, was an established reality,” he said.

“Even if I said that the situation was like this, no one would say that it was good and that everyone was waiting for it. No one would say, let’s quickly return the districts. Everyone would disagree and I would also say ‘no’ and the result would be the same.

“If the war had happened earlier, the results would have been worse for various objective and subjective reasons. It was possible to prevent the war, but then it was necessary to say that at least five districts should be surrendered without specifying the status of Karabakh. I didn’t say it because I didn’t want us to surrender that way. I believed that we could fight for our rights and the rights of the people of Artsakh and now I believe too. If I had said on September 1-2 that it was necessary to act this way or there would be a war, the people would not agree.

“When I made a statement about painful mutual concessions, it caused a harsh reaction. Armenian society would say that they would fight and defend the rights of people. The result would be a war. Why didn’t I make a decision earlier? At the beginning, the war went on quite successfully for the Armenian side and, in fact, the condition for preventing the war did not change – the return of five districts without specifying the status of Karabakh.