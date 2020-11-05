  TOP STORIES WEEK   45
 

TCA West Coast Executive Secretary Mayda Kuredjian

Tekeyan in California Fundraises for Artsakh

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
7
0

GLENDALE, Calif. – Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada (TCA)’s Californian chapters organized an evening fundraising gathering for solidarity with Artsakh on Friday, October 23 at the Armenian Society Center in Glendale. The evening was highlighted by a talk by Yerevan political analyst Levon Shirinyan on the current conflict in Artsakh.

In her welcoming message, Executive Secretary of TCA West Coast Mayda Kuredjian greeted members and friends and thanked them for their generous donations, which resulted in a total of over $40,000. This sum is to be sent to Armenia Fund with other donations from US and Canadian TCA chapters and supporters. Along with the contribution from the TCA Central Board, a total of $100,000 has been assembled which is being transferred to the Armenia Fund.

She noted that TCA has this year also tried to support the Beirut Vahan Tekeyan School, with financial aid to prevent it from closing due, and then after the August bombing, to help it rebuild and continue its mission.

Kuredjian invited Kevork Haleblian to give a general historical and present-day evaluation of the situation in Artsakh. Haleblian said that 102 years ago the Ottoman army entered the Caucasus with the clear plan of occupying the whole region and realizing the dream of Pan-Turanism. In 1918, the Ottomans succeeded in establishing an Azerbaijani Republic for the first time in history. In 1920, Bolshevik Russia took over Azerbaijan, which became part of the Soviet Union. Later the Russians gave Azerbaijan the historically Armenian regions of Nakhichevan and Karabakh.

We can see the same Pan-Turanism at work today in this political situation, Halebian said, with Turkish historians and politicians stating that Armenia is clearly in the way, geographically blocking the realization of this plan. It would envisage joining Nakhichevan and Zangezur to reach the Turkic peoples of Central Asia.

Politically there are three main players in the region, Halebian said: Turkey, Russia and Iran. The latter is not very active and Russia has not strongly intervened. Russia tried to broker several ceasefire attempts which were not respected by the Azerbaijanis. On the other hand, Turkey is a very active participant in the conflict, providing Azerbaijan with military support.

The main speaker of the evening was political analyst Professor Levon Shirinyan who joined from Yerevan and was interviewed by Lilit Kehyeyan, Kevork Haleblian and Harout Der Tavitian.

Kevork Haleblian

Professor Shirinyan gave an overall update about the military and political situation in Artsakh and the region. He presented global and at the same time very detailed information about what really was going on and was very positive about the Armenian solidarity and defense that was realized in the area. He asked the diaspora to continue giving generously to the homeland, supporting financially humanitarian, medical and military aid for soldiers and families.

After the interview Professor Osheen Keshishian was invited to give his political and analytical viewpoint. He urged everyone to contact their senators and congressmen to ask them for sanctions against Turkey or Azerbaijan. Keshishian said that it was very important to work on political connections and have Armenians’ voices heard, as well as to putting pressure on Armenia’s opponents. He said that there are politicians who even don’t know where Armenia is, so a lot has to be done to educate them about the Armenian cause and explain and demand their help.

The spirit of the evening was that Armenian solidarity will continue and Artsakh will be free again.

You can watch Professor Levon Shirinyan’s interview on Youtube (https://youtu.be/-MHsSmA0z0).

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
