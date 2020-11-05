Jason Sohigian Joins Armenian Museum of America as Executive Director

WATERTOWN, Mass.—After a lengthy search period, the Armenian Museum of America has recently hired Jason Sohigian as the organization’s executive director.

Sohigian has degrees from Clark University and Harvard University Extension School, and he is well-known locally, nationally and internationally for his volunteerism and professional work. He has appeared on numerous panels and was featured as a speaker at one of the prestigious TEDx events in Yerevan.

Sohigian also served as editor of the Armenian Weekly newspaper, and most recently as deputy director of the Armenia Tree Project (ATP). His work at ATP over the past 15 years focused on development, marketing and environmental sustainability.

“As a leader in the non-profit sector, Jason has led many efforts here in the US as well as in Armenia to help organizations expand and promote their mission,” says Michele Kolligian, president of the Board of Directors. “Jason is a very passionate and proud Armenian with a strong interest in our heritage and rich history. Among other things, his knowledge will play a vital part in our efforts to present the Museum’s incredible coin collection donated to us by the late Paul and Vickie Bedoukian, and their son, Dr. Robert and his wife Gail.”

In 2015, Sohigian co-founded the Armenian Numismatic and Antiquities Society, which has held several “antiques roadshow” type events, published a journal/newsletter, and developed a website and social media presence for collectors, historians and enthusiasts.

“To say these are unprecedented times has become a real understatement these days, especially for our community. On top of a global pandemic, we are following an ongoing war in Artsakh every day,” notes Sohigian. “Nevertheless, the museum has been updating its exhibitions and expanding its virtual offerings. As a living museum, we are more than just a collection of artifacts. Our goal is to increase our membership and continue to curate exhibitions and programs as we celebrate our 50th anniversary in the coming year. We will offer something for everyone.”