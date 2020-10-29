Situation More Serious: Update for October 29

STEPANAKERT/YEREVAN (Panarmenan.net) — The Azerbaijani army is making gains, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan warned on October 29, adding that they are only five kilometers from Shushi.

“The main goal of the enemy is to take over Shushi. As they say, whoever rules Shushi, rules Artsakh. And I want us to realize this moment not only in words, but to directly participate in the defense of Shushi,” Harutyunyan said in his address Thursday.

According to him, a breakthrough must be made on the front and the enemy must be punished at the gate of Shushi.

“Now they are threatening our homeland and existence not only along the entire frontline, but have invested serious military resources to attack Shushi, aiming to take possession of the proud Armenian fortress at all costs,” the Karabakh leader said calling on everyone to join and defend Karabakh and the nation’s dignity.

Stepanakert has come under steady fire. Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan published pictures from the maternity hospital of Stepanakert, which came under Azerbaijan’s rocket attack on Wednesday, October 28.

Azerbaijan is using Smerch multiple rocket launchers to fire on the city.