Obituary: Susan Baidzar Arkun

NEW YORK – Susan Baidzar Arkun passed away on October 23 at the age of 57 after a four-and-one-half year struggle with lung cancer.

Susan was born in Forest Hills, New York, in 1962. After graduating Stuyvesant High School, she went to Yale University, graduating in 1984. She then attended Fordham Law School, which she graduated in 1989. She became a corporate tax lawyer for the large international law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind in New York City.

She was bright, beautiful and sharp-witted, and when young, was involved in fashion and music. As a lawyer she did a lot of pro bono work on women’s issues and represented refugees in their asylum requests.

Susan spoke several languages and loved traveling. She loved cats too.

Unfortunately, she contracted a neurological condition which forced her to stop working in 1999 and had other health issues.

She is survived by her mother, Adrienne (Nazaretian) Arkun, brother Aram Arkun and his family, three aunts and many cousins.