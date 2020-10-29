  TOP STORIES WEEK   44
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
44

Week

Latest articles of the week
Community

Obituary: Susan Baidzar Arkun

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
26
0

NEW YORK – Susan Baidzar Arkun passed away on October 23 at the age of 57 after a four-and-one-half year struggle with lung cancer.

Susan was born in Forest Hills, New York, in 1962. After graduating Stuyvesant High School, she went to Yale University, graduating in 1984. She then attended Fordham Law School, which she graduated in 1989. She became a corporate tax lawyer for the large international law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind in New York City.

She was bright, beautiful and sharp-witted, and when young, was involved in fashion and music. As a lawyer she did a lot of pro bono work on women’s issues and represented refugees in their asylum requests.

Susan spoke several languages and loved traveling. She loved cats too.

Unfortunately, she contracted a neurological condition which forced her to stop working in 1999 and had other health issues.

She is survived by her mother, Adrienne (Nazaretian) Arkun, brother Aram Arkun and his family, three aunts and many cousins.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Obituary
SHARE
Previous The Power and Beauty of Komitas Reach Europe
Next A Critical Exclusive Daniel Varoujan: An Armenian Poet in Ghent
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.