By Jean Eckian

PARIS – On Saturday, October 24, a collective of one hundred young Armenians around Paris, all dressed in black, moved around in Paris, especially near the Turkish embassy, each bearing a plaque with the name and age of Armenian young people. soldiers who died as heroes for their homeland under the Turkish-Azerbaijani yoke. Among them, we can recognize the Deputy Mayor of Alfortville Saro Mardiryan.