Eastern US Armenian Organizations Ask US to Recognize Independence of Artsakh

Since Azerbaijan refuses to pursue good-faith diplomatic negotiations to end the current humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, we strongly believe that the only possible path to stop the aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey is to defend our ancestral homeland with the united strength of the Armenian people throughout the world. We, as organizations representing the Armenian-American community in the eastern United States, pledge our complete support and urge our community to make every sacrifice to ensure the just victory of Armenia and Artsakh against the combined forces seeking our annihilation. We call on the government of the United States to be on the side of democracy and support the right of self-determination of the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh. The U.S. must sanction Azerbaijan and Turkey and recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.

Armenian Church Youth Organization of America

Armenian Democratic Liberal (Ramgavar) Party

Armenian General Benevolent Union

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian National Committee of America – Eastern Region