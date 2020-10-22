Death Toll Rises as War Continues
YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — As the war is stretching into its third week, the casualties are mounting and the entire Republic of Artsakh is under attack, as is Armenia.
Reflecting that sense of urgency, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed readiness on October 19 to meet in Moscow for urgent talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The two men were interviewed by the official Russian news agency TASS as heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continued in and around Karabakh.
“The Karabakh conflict must be resolved by exclusively peaceful means … And I’m ready to make every effort to achieve such a result, including to travel [to Moscow,] meet and talk,” said Pashinyan.
He said that Armenia remains committed to a “compromise” peace deal. “If there is no such readiness on the opposite side we are ready to fight till the end for our people, our compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.