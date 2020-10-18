  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Armenia & KarabakhInternational

20,000 Armenians in France Demand Recognition of Artsakh

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Jean Eckian

Paris – Around 20,000 Armenians gathered near the Invalides institution on Sunday, October 18, to listen to several speakers and activists for the Armenian cause, including Ara Toranian and Mourad Papazian, the co-presidents of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France (CCAF). Other speakers included lawyer Arno Klarsfeld, MP François Pupponi, Patrick Karam (vice-president of the Ile de France Regional Council), Pascal Torre (Communist Party), Berivan Firat (spokesperson for the Kurdish Democratic Council), world champion of boxing Arsen Goulamirian, Evagoras Mavrommatis (president of the Cypriot community), and various local political figures.

While President Emmanuel Macron clearly pointed the finger at the intervention of Turkey which sent jihadists to fight against the Armenians of Artsakh, the participants did not accept the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs Yves Le Drian, who invoked the neutrality of France in this conflict. This led to Armenians of France to demand the resignation of the minister.

For everyone, the recognition of Artsakh is essential. France must explain to its allies that we must stop supporting Azerbaijan and Turkey, two dictatorships.

The procession then moved directly in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy, escorted by a large detachment of the police and gendarmerie. A minute of silence was observed in memory of the Armenian soldiers who died for the homeland and also in memory of the teacher of history, Simon Paty, beheaded in Conflans-Sainte Honorine by a Chechen.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
