Where Does Germany Stand?

Hofmann explained Turkey’s self-conception as a protector state of Azerbaijan, and cited the formula, “one nation, two states” that Ankara uses to describe the relationship between the two nations. Turkey’s self-conceived role does not end there, but extends to protector of Muslims throughout the region. Here she cited ongoing strife around relations with Greece, Israel, Libya and Syria, and confirmed reports of Turkish deployment of up to 9000 ethnic mercenaries recruited from among Syrian rebels, to Baku. In this light, Turkey exerts a greater influence on Azerbaijan than Russia does. Hofmann also pointed to the subjective factor of “hate potential,” noting how Turkey views Armenia as “the greatest threat to peace and calm in the region;” and, if 63 percent of Armenians see Azerbaijan as the greatest enemy, a whopping 94 percent of Azerbaijanis consider Armenia their greatest enemy.

From the problem, to the search for solutions: If the Russians have indeed succeeded in brokering a ceasefire, albeit fragile, and setting the stage for a new round of negotiations, how big is Moscow’s influence? Russia does not consider itself Armenia’s protector, in the way Turkey does vis-a-vis Azerbaijan, but has always been closer to Yerevan in crucial situations. This explains why Russian-speaking Armenians, even those who feel close to America, tend to trust Russia more. Ruling out the possibility that Russia would ever intervene militarily on Armenia’s side — unless Armenian territory were attacked — Hofmann addressed the possibility of a political solution.

If for 30 years, nay, for 100 years, there has been no solution, she said, this does not have to do with the negotiations per se, but with the very nature of the problem. “It is a matter of squaring the circle,” she said.

She outlined several steps to be taken, beginning with effective international monitoring of the Line of Contact. Nagorno Karabakh must enter the Minsk Group. Here the question is, whether or not Turkey can still belong if it continues to push for war. Confidence-building measures should be pursued on both sides, including contact through journalists, for example. Weapons deliveries must be limited; the deployment of mercenaries must be stopped. Facilities must be provided for homeless, internally displaced persons. The international community must be brought into the process and Karabakh’s right to self-determination must be respected.

Turning to the role of Germany, she demanded that it put sanctions in place against Turkey. Turkey exerts de facto blackmail pressure on Berlin, by virtue of the deal signed between the two regarding the millions of refugees on Turkish soil. Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to open the borders, and let thousands of refugees freely enter the European Union, if he is put under pressure through sanctions. When asked what she expected German Chancellor Angela Merkel would do in this context, Hofmann answered, Merkel has good relations with Turkey. The refugees’ deal with Turkey is more important for Germany than sanctions to punish Turkish arms deliveries to Azerbaijan. This is the problem; Hofmann called for the blockade against sanctions to end.

Broadening the scope of the discussion, one participant asked how Germany views its historical responsibility to Armenia and Armenians, considering Imperial Germany’s wartime alliance with Ottoman Turkey and the genocide. Hofmann answered that the German government — which did recognize the genocide in Parliament in 2016 – should draw the consequences for history. Though it is difficult to define where and to what extent Germany was guilty, it is undeniable that the German authorities were informed and did not to stop the genocide. As a result, Germany has a moral responsibility, also in consideration of the large Turkish community living here, a community that includes Armenians and Kurds from Turkey. In this context she also lamented the fate of the Armenian community in Turkey, “which is fighting for its life,” she said.