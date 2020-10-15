Indian Family in Armenia Converts Restaurant to Free-Meal Center for Refugees

By Geeta Mohan

YEREVAN (India Today) — The ongoing military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has left scores of people homeless from Nagorno-Karabakh region. Many have fled their homes and moved to the capital city of Yerevan.

While the nation has come together to help the refugees from the border areas, here is an Indian family living in Armenia for the past six years who are doing their bit for the country they now call home.

Parvez Ali Khan, a 47-year-old Indian from Malerkotla in Punjab, has been running the Indian Mehak restaurant for the past six years in Armenia. He lives in Yerevan with his wife and two daughters, who are studying.

When he heard of the crisis, he wanted to help the affected people out in any way that he could.

Speaking to India Today from Yerevan, he said, “When war started I saw the entire country come together. Everyone was extending help with food, medicine, supplies. We also offered clothes. But I saw they needed cooked food, not food supplies. That’s when I thought of delivering cooked food to them.”