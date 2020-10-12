Azerbaijani Attacks Intensify in Wake of Collapsed Peace Talks

Azerbaijan resumed hostilities along the Artsakh frontline early in the morning, representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a briefing hosted by the Armenian Unified Infocenter on October 12.

According to him, the Azerbaijani military launched offensives in serveral directions, using heavy artillery in the direction of Martakert. Throughout the day, the air force of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Turkish air force and command points and using combat UAVs, carried out 36 flights, during which the Artsakh forces managed to destroy one Su-25 fighter jet in the northern direction.

In Hovhannisyan’s words, the hostilities continued in the southern front during the day with the use of armored vehicles, artillery and other means.

“The subversive-reconnaissance infiltration attempts in the direction of the town of Hadrut were thwarted and the enemy was pushed back. Hadrut is under the full control of our armed forces. As a rule, the combat actions continue until late at night. During the night the operations relatively decline, with the enemy regrouping its forces to resume the offensives in the morning,” he said.

The spokesman stressed that Azerbaijan absolutely does not respect the agreements reached in Moscow on October 10 and has no plans to do it.

“The statements of the Azerbaijani leadership that they were ready to implement the agreements are a complete lie. For some reason, they are constantly trying to destabilize the situation and provoke hostilities,” he said.