  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
42

Week

Latest articles of the week

Armenian-American Academics Petition to Stop Azerbaijan’s Military Aggression toward Armenians

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
85
0

Since September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, has been attacking Nagorno-Karabakh. As scholars of Armenian descent, we strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s military attacks. The aggression is marked by Azerbaijan’s complete disregard for international humanitarian law and the norms of armed conflict. Cities, villages, and civilian infrastructures have been shelled and destroyed. Azerbaijan is actively targeting the civilian population, as recently demonstrated by the attacks on Stepanakert, Hadrut, and other cities, towns, and villages of Nagorno-Karabakh. Numerous Armenian civilians have been killed, including elderly and children. Azerbaijan is supplementing its military with Syrian mercenaries, recruited and backed by Turkey. The war is also finding its manifestation directly in the Republic of Armenia, with Azerbaijan bombing the Armenian town of Vardenis.

Azerbaijan’s military aggression toward Armenians and the involvement of Turkey, as well as mercenaries from Syria, pose a direct existential threat to Armenians. With the full potential to quickly escalate into a major war in the South Caucasus region, draw in other neighboring countries, and cause vast humanitarian damage, Azerbaijan’s military aggression has to stop immediately. This war takes place a few short months after another military aggression on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as part of which Azerbaijan threatened to bomb the Armenian nuclear power plant.

We urge that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemn Turkey-backed Azerbaijan’s atrocities against Armenians that started on September 27, that he call upon Turkey to exclude itself from the conflict, and that he take actionable steps to help stop Azerbaijan’s military operations against Armenians.

October 8, 2020

Gregory Aftandilian; Lecturer; Middle East Affairs; Boston University Victor Agadjanian; Professor; Sociology; UCLA

Sos Agaian; Distinguished Professor; Computer Science Department; CSI and Graduate Center of CUNY

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Alen Alexanderian; Assistant Professor; Mathematics; North Carolina State University

Moskov Amaryan; Professor; Nuclear and Particle Physics; Old Dominion University

Jora Amirkhanian; Lecturer; Civil Engineering; California State University, Northridge (CSUN)

Ani Aprahamian; Freimann Professor of Physics; Nuclear Physics; University of Notre Dame

Alvard Arazyan; Senior Lecturer; Mathematics and Statistics; Boston University

Jesse S. Arlen; Armenian Studies; UCLA

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Raffi Aroian; Professor; Biomedical Research; University of Massachusetts Medical School

Mihran Aroian; Professor; Management; The University of Texas at Austin

Carolina Arroyo; Teaching Professor; Department of Political Science; University of Notre Dame

Arlene Voski Avakian; Professor Emeritus; Women, Gender, Sexuality Studies; University of Massachusetts Amherst

Tamara Babaian; Professor; Computer Information Systems; Bentley University

Kathryn Babayan; Professor; Early Modern Persianate History; University Michigan

Aram Balagyozyan; Associate Professor; Economics; The University of Scranton

Hasmig Baran; Lecturer; Armenian Studies Program; California State University, Northridge

Kevork Bardakjian; Professor Emeritus; Armenian Studies; University of Michigan

Yelena Bisharyan; Director; Life Sciences Technology Development; Harvard University

Patricia Blanchette; Professor; Philosophy; University of Notre Dame

Samuel Danagoulian; Emeritus Professor; Nuclear Physics; North Carolina A&T State University

Areg Danagoulian; Associate Professor; Nuclear Science and Engineering; MIT

Shooshan Danagoulian; Assistant Professor; Economics; Wayne State University

Mary R. D’Angelo; Associate Professor (Emerita); Religious Studies; University of Notre Dame

Asya Darbinyan; Visiting Research Scholar; History; Clark University

Davit Davtyan; Assistant Professor; Marketing; University of North Carolina, Asheville

Armen Der Kiureghian; Taisei Professor of Civil Engineering Emeritus; Structural Engineering; University of California, Berkeley

Bedross Der Matossian; Associate Professor; History; University of Nebraska, Lincoln

Nazaredt Dermendjian; Professor; Civil Engineering; California State University, Northridge

Margaret Dobrowolska; Professor; Physics; University of Notre Dame

Nikolay V. Dokholyan; G. Thomas Passananti Professor; Pharmacology, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, Chemistry, Biomedical Engineering; Pennsylvania State University

Myrna Douzjian; Lecturer; Armenian Literature; University of California, Berkeley

Ani Eloyan; Assistant Professor; Biostatistics; Brown University

Anna Geltzer; Assistant Director; Science Studies; University of Notre Dame

Aram Goudsouzian; Professor; History; University of Memphis

Karen Graubart; Associate Professor; History; University of Notre Dame

Talinn Grigor; Professor and Chair; Art History; University of California

Viktor Grigoryan; Associate Professor; Mathematics; Simmons University

Hrant Hakobyan; Associate Professor; Mathematics; Kansas State University

Davit Harutyunyan; Assistant Professor; Mathematics; University of California Santa

Barbara Armen Hovakimian; Professor; Finance; Baruch College, City University of New York

Gayane Hovakimian; Associate Professor; Finance; Fordham University

Naira Hovakimyan; W. Grafton and Lillian B. Wilkins Professor; Mechanical Science and Engineering; University of Illinois

Richard G. Hovannisian; History; Professor Emeritus, UCLA and Presidential Fellow, Chapman University

Carina Karapetian Giorgi; Assistant Professor; Sociology; Antelope Valley College

Barkev Mihran Kassarjian; Professor of Management, Babson College, and Professor of Strategy & Organization, Emeritus, IMD Int’l., Lausanne, Switzerland; Strategic Change in Organizations

Lori Khatchadourian; Associate Professor; Near Eastern Studies; Cornell University

Davit Khachatryan; Associate Professor; Statistics and Analytics; Babson College

Mariana Khachatryan; Post Doctoral Associate; Physics; Florida International University

Nerses Kopalyan; Assistant Profess-in-Residence; Political Science; University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Asbed Kotchikian; Senior Lecturer; Political Science; Bentley University

Hagop Kouloujian; Continuing Lecturer; Armenian Studies; UCLA

Dickran Kouymjian; Full professor, first Haig Berberian Endowed Professor of Armenian Studies, Emeritus; Armenian History and Art, Near Eastern History & Art; California State University, Fresno

Stephen Lancaster; Associate Professor of the Practice; Music; University of Notre Dame

Marc A. Mamigonian; Academic Director; Armenian Studies; National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)

Christina Maranci; Professor; Art History; Tufts University

Kristine Martirosyan-Olshansky; Researcher; Archaeology; UCLA

Sarkis Mazmanian; Professor of Microbiology; Microbiology, Immunology, Neuroscience; California Institute of Technology

Sarah McKibben; Associate Professor; Irish Language and Literature; University of Notre Dame

Markar Melkonian; Instructor; Philosophy; California State University, Northridge

Katya Mkrtchyan; Assistant Professor; Computer Science; California State University, Northridge

Sevak Mkrtchyan; Associate Professor; Mathematics; University of Rochester

Robert M Mooradian; Professor; Finance; Northeastern University

Iga Muradyan; Instructor; Medical Physics; Harvard Medical School

Janice Dzovinar Okoomian; Assistant Professor; English/Gender & Women’s Studies; Rhode Island College

Mary A Papazian; Professor and President; Literature; San Jose State University

Dennis R Papazian; Professor Emeritus; History; University of Michigan, Dearborn

Mihran Papikian; Professor; Mathematics; Pennsylvania State University

Rafayel Paremuzyan; Staff Scientist; Nuclear Physics; Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab)

Rubina Peroomian; Former professor of Armenian Studies at UCLA; Genocide Studies; Formerly UCLA

Vahe’ Petrosian; Professor; Astrophysics and Cosmology; Stanford University

Arshak Petrosyan; Professor; Mathematics; Purdue University

Levon Pogosian; Professor; Physics; Simon Fraser University (Canada)

Movses Pogossian; Professor of Violin; Director, UCLA Armenian Music Program; UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music

Davit Potoyan; Assistant Professor; Chemistry; Iowa State University

Tom Purekal; Staff; International Development; University of Notre Dame

Lili Sahakyan; Professor; Cognitive Psychology; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Misak M Sargsian; Professor; Physics; Florida International University

Nelli Sargsyan; Associate Professor; Anthropology; Emerson College

Grigor Sargsyan; Associate Professor; Mathematics; Rutgers University

Narine Sarvazyan; Professor; Physiology; The George Washington University

Catherine M. Schlegel; Associate Professor; Classics; University of Notre Dame

Armen Sedrakian; Professor; Theoretical Physics; Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Study

Tigran Sedrakyan; Assistant Professor; Physics; University of Massachusetts Amherst

Tatevik Sekhposyan; Associate Professor; Economics; Texas A&M University

Elyse Semerdjian; Professor; History; Whitman College

Vazgen Shekoyan; Associate Professor; Physics; CUNY

Tamar Shirinian; Postdoctoral Fellow; Anthropology; University of Tennessee

Karén Simonyan; Associate Professor; Finance; Suffolk University

Stepan Stepanyan; Senior Scientist, Professor; Nuclear and Particle Physics; Old Dominion University/Jefferson Lab

Ronald Grigor Suny; Professor; History, Political Science; University of Michigan

Harold Takooshian; Professor; Behavioral Science; Fordham University

Henry C. Theriault; Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars; Philosophy/Genocide Studies; Worcester State University

Artyom H. Tonoyan; Research Associate; Sociologist of Religion; University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Anush Tserunyan; Assistant Professor; Mathematics; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Michelle Tusan; Professor; History; University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Petros Voulgaris; Professor; Aerospace Engineering; University of Nevada, Reno

Michael Wiescher; Professor; Physics; University of Notre Dame

Nicholas Yannelis; Professor; Economics; University of Iowa

Gayane Yenokyan; Associate Scientist; Biostatistics; Johns Hopkins University

Tadeh Zirakian; Associate Professor; Civil Engineering (Structures and Earthquakes); California State University, Northridge

SHARE
Previous Fresh Explosions in Karabakh Capital despite Ceasefire
Next Azerbaijani Attacks Intensify in Wake of Collapsed Peace Talks
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.