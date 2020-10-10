  TOP STORIES WEEK   41
 

By Jean Eckian

PARIS – Several hundred young Armenians from Paris and surrounding areas blocked traffic at the famous Place de l’Etoile at around 8 p.m. Friday, October 9. They waved the flags of Armenia and Artsakh, shouting “Turquie assassin!”, “Aliyev assassin!”  and asked for the recognition of Artsakh.

Security forces intervened shortly before 9 p.m. to unblock traffic, with no incidents to report.

At the Turkish Embassy in Paris

The evening before, on October 8, 2000 demonstrators blasted Turkey in front of its embassy in Paris.

In front of the Turkish Embassy

A new demonstration is expected on Tuesday, October 13 in front of the National Assembly

