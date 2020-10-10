By Jean Eckian

PARIS – Several hundred young Armenians from Paris and surrounding areas blocked traffic at the famous Place de l’Etoile at around 8 p.m. Friday, October 9. They waved the flags of Armenia and Artsakh, shouting “Turquie assassin!”, “Aliyev assassin!” and asked for the recognition of Artsakh.

Security forces intervened shortly before 9 p.m. to unblock traffic, with no incidents to report.

The evening before, on October 8, 2000 demonstrators blasted Turkey in front of its embassy in Paris.