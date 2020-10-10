Armenian Foreign Relations Committee Chair Rubinyan Comments on Azerbaijani Attacks

He said that the fear is that ethnic cleansing and genocide could occur if the Karabakh forces stop fighting, but that “winning in this war is more than realistic.” As far as the borders of the Republic of Armenia itself are concerned, Rubinyan stated, “Armenia’s borders are defined by the mere fact of Armenian independence. They are internationally recognized borders. The fact is that they are not contested by Turkey, but should Turkey try to invade Armenia, there are countries around, including Russia, which are allies and have obligations in those cases.”

The question of Armenian recognition of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, or Artsakh, was discussed from day one of the current war, Rubinyan said. “It is still an open question, but the development of this war shows that the international recognition of the independence of Artsakh becomes a necessity because it is the best way to ensure the security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh,” he added.

Missiles and similar military equipment are being used by both Azerbaijan and Karabakh at present but Rubinyan distinguished between the way each party was acting. He said, “the Nagorno Karabakh armed forces have been using them solely to destroy military objectives in Azerbaijan as a means to defend themselves, because the Azerbaijani armed have been shelling civilian towns and villages in Nagorno Karabakh.”

There were some complaints recently by the Iranian government of damage across its border during the fighting. Rubinyan said that the Armenian Defense Ministry has explained that Azerbaijan is deliberately moving its equipment and soldiers along the border with Iran in the hopes that Nagorno Karabakh’s armed forces would be reluctant to shoot at them, but they are not, and to Rubinyan’s knowledge, the damage on Iranian territory was not caused by Karabakh Armenian actions.

Meanwhile, Rubinyan said that Armenia’s other neighbor, Georgia, “is fairly neutral so far, which we do appreciate.”

Rubinyan’s Career Background

The thirty-year-old Rubinyan was born in Yerevan, and after graduating from Yerevan State University with a specialization in international relations, obtained two master’s degrees, one from University College London and a second from Jagiellonian University in Poland, in related fields.

He said, “I am a founding member of the Civil Contract Party. We created the party and then we did the revolution with the people.” Afterwards, in May 2018, he was appointed deputy foreign minister of the Republic of Armenia. He served in this post until January 2019, but then was elected as a member of the Armenian parliament. As such, he became chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Comparing his two most recent positions, he said, “As chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, I am at least as involved, or even more involved, in making foreign policy.”

Rubinyan explained that “The committee is basically in charge of parliamentary diplomacy, which means interparliamentary contacts, on bilateral levels or on the level of interparliamentary platforms such as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, or the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE, or contacts with the European Parliament.”

According to the Armenian Constitution, parliament has a role in creating foreign policy, although the policy is conducted by the prime minister. He said, “There is a certain synergy between the Foreign Ministry and the parliament as a whole when it comes to foreign policy.” The representatives of the Foreign Ministry, including the foreign minister himself at times, are invited to the committee frequently to present plans, budgets, and specific situations. The committee discusses the budget, and in the end the entire parliament must approve the budget for the government as a whole.

Rubinyan continues to serve as vice president of the governing board of the Civil Contract Party, and is responsible for the foreign relations of the party itself, which basically concerns inter-party contacts.

US Armenians

Rubinyan said, “I would like to greet our compatriots in the US and thank them for being with us. I am very happy to see that unprecedented amounts of money are being donated to the All Armenian Fund. At the same time making this issue salient and deepening the understanding of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in countries where Armenians reside is important.” The conflict was traditionally viewed as a somewhat frozen post-Soviet conflict, but it has a different and new context, he said, which hopefully can be better understood. He stressed: “This conflict is not about Armenians any more but it is about the whole Eurasian region.”

The United States can be more involved too as a mediator. Rubinyan said, “We do appreciate the role of the US as one of the three cochairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and we hope that the United States will be more active in stopping Turkish aggression against Armenia.”