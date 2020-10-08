Armenians for Biden Event Covers Genocide, Artsakh, Broader Issues with Prominent Officials

Speier, herself an Armenian American, also remarked that Armenians can make an incredible difference in this election, especially in the four aforementioned “battleground” states. She said that while Biden has promised to recognize the Armenian Genocide resolution, President Trump attempted to undermine it from the start, sending Sen. Lindsay Graham to try to put a hold on it and then Sen. David Purdue, before giving up when it became clear it would succeed.

She quoted what Trump said to reporter Bob Woodward about how well he gets along with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, that “For me, it works out good.” She said that it is always about what is in it for Trump, and that she would not be surprised to see in his tax returns that he has taken loans from Erdogan or Turkish oligarchs. She added that it was the president who allowed Turkey to move into Syria, and that his secretary of defense, secretary of state, and national security advisor all have said that Trump’s conduct has created a national security risk.

She contrasted this to Biden’s years of experience in foreign policy. She said Biden would not cozy up to dictators but would protect fledgling democracies like that of Armenia and provide them with the resources they need to thrive. Speier concluded on a general note, declaring: “This really is the most consequential election, not just for us but our grandkids — our children and our children’s children. We are at a point where this country could become an autocracy literally overnight. And frankly that is typically the only way it happens.”

Dr. Michael Carpenter, former assistant secretary of defense in the Obama Administration and managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, provided some key insights on the Armenian Genocide issue and the question of why Armenians should trust the Biden campaign’s promises when the Obama one did not keep its campaign promise of recognition.

He said that he was in the Pentagon at the tail end of the Obama Administration and it was not the Pentagon’s objection that prevented recognition. He said, “I am just going to be very honest with you and tell you that there were people in the administration who were making the case for recognizing the Genocide – Samantha Power was one, and there were others, there were many others — but at the end of the day, the buck stopped with President Obama. I love President Obama. I think he did a lot of enormously wonderful things for our country and took our country forward in so many ways. On this one, however, the decision rests with him.”

Carpenter said that the US should have recognized the Armenian Genocide long, long ago, but, he stated, “I am confident that a Biden administration would take the move on April 24, 2021 to recognize the Genocide and have it be done with. We will deal with whatever Turkish backlash comes up and we will be able to handle this just like the other 32 countries that have recognized the genocide and have had to deal with Turkey’s negative reactions.”

Speier said she concurred with Carpenter’s assessment that Biden would take this action.