Armenia Supporters Block Los Angeles Freeway in Protest Over Azerbaijan Conflict

HOLLYWOOD (Los Angeles Times) — Protesters in Hollywood supporting Armenia in its conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region temporarily blocked the 101 Freeway in both directions the night of Saturday, October 3, at Bronson Avenue.

The protest began before 9 p.m. on surface streets a few blocks to the west, as at least 100 cheering demonstrators, including some waving the Armenian flag, blocked lanes of Hollywood Boulevard at Van Ness Avenue and Vine Street, video posted to the Citizen social news app showed.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) was asked to respond to the southbound 101 at 9:30 p.m., said Officer Don Conley of the agency’s Traffic Management Center.

Video from KCBS-TV Channel 2 showed a small group of demonstrators had forced the closure of both directions of the 101 by 10:15 p.m. But as of 10:20 p.m. a SigAlert had not been issued, the CHP said.