October 5 Update: Fighting Intensifies as World Voices Rise against War

- Canada has suspended the export of some drone technology to Turkey while it probes allegations the equipment was used by Azeri forces involved in fighting with Armenia, a senior official said on Monday.
Project Ploughshares, a Canadian arms control group, says video of air strikes released by Baku indicates the drones had been equipped with imaging and targeting systems made by L3Harris Wescam, the Canada-based unit of L3Harris Technologies Inc.
“In line with Canada’s robust export control regime and due to the ongoing hostilities, I have suspended the relevant export permits to Turkey, so as to allow time to further assess the situation,” said Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.
- Protection of civilians caught in the escalating conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) region must be prioritized, Amnesty International said on Monday, after corroborating the use of banned cluster bombs in the region.
“Over the weekend, footage consistent with the use of cluster munitions in the city of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, was published by the region’s de facto authorities. They also reported an unidentified number of civilian casualties after further shelling in Stepanakert and the town of Shushi.
“Amnesty International’s Crisis Response experts were able to trace the location of the footage to residential areas of Stepanakert, and identified Israeli-made M095 DPICM cluster munitions that appear to have been fired by Azerbaijani forces,” the watchdog said.
“The use of cluster bombs in any circumstances is banned under international humanitarian law, so their use to attack civilian areas is particularly dangerous and will only lead to further deaths and injuries,” said Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s acting Head of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
- Massive amounts of donations are being solicited and raised. According to a Tweet by President Arayik Harutyunyan of Artsakh, a total of €50 million has been raised. “ Thank u 4 ur support & I urge you 2 cont raising money,cuz after war &, most importantly, impending victory, we must quickly rebuild ruins, continue upgrade Artsakh, pride of all Armenians.”