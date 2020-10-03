October 3 Update on Azeri Attacks

YEREVAN, (Combined Sources) — The following are news items from October 3 regarding the war launched against Armenia and Artsakh on September 27:
- As a result of the Azerbaijani strikes against Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert, the electricity network building has been damaged and the city is without power. At this moment the situation in Stepanakert is calm.
- According to the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the total loss of military personnel and equipment for Azerbaijan is:
Manpower – 2745
Drones – 123
Helicopters – 14
Aircrafts – 14
Armored vehicles – 355