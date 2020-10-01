Tekeyan California Delegation Congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

GLENDALE — On Friday, September 25, a delegation from the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada (TCA) paid a visit to the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles, located in Glendale. The delegation, composed of representatives from the TCA Pasadena-Glendale, Los Angeles and Metro Los Angeles chapters, the TCA Beshgeturian Board, and TCA West Coast Executive Secretary Mayda Kuredjian, congratulated the Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, on the 29th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia. The delegation conveyed its support and best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the homeland. The Tekeyan Cultural Association delegation mentioned some recent programs that were held, which aim to fulfill the organization’s mission to preserve the Armenian culture and heritage in the diaspora, while also promoting cultural, spiritual and educational ties with Armenia. The delegation expressed its readiness to cooperate in future endeavors with the Consul General.