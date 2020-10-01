Armenian GM Levon Aronian calls for donations amid ongoing Azerbaijani assault

YEREVAN — Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian has called on friends to make donations for amid ongoing Azerbaijani offensive against the Artsakh Republic and Armenia.

“Dear friends, as you probably know Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh are under assault by Azerbaijan and Turkey. Many of my friends are going to defend our borders and support our troops in order to protect our people and our motherland. Any help can be essential for my country now. I ask you to join our campaign and support our nation by donating to the funds mentioned below. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Aronian said in a Facebook post.

For transfers in USD

JPM Chase Bank N.A., New York

SWIFT code: CHASUS33

Beneficiary’s Bank: Acc. No: 001-1-010782