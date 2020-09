YEREVAN – This video was taken on the night of September 27, 2020 at the Shengavit Military Commissariat in Yerevan. The crowd is comprised of men waiting to volunteer and reservists being called to active duty. According to an eyewitness, the prevailing mood is far more serious than during the 2016 four-day war. Every military veteran has received a phone call instructing him to register and men are volunteering by the thousands across Yerevan, and going by buses to Artsakh.