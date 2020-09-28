Ambassador Nersesyan Comments on the Current Azerbaijani Attacks against Artsakh

Armenia has been warning the international community about Turkey’s arming of Azerbaijan and encouraging the latter to attack for some time now through diplomatic and other channels, Nersesyan said. He explained Turkey’s motivation: “It is not a secret that modern-day Turkey, following some illusions of Neo Ottomanism, has been conducting a reckless policy in the entire region, not only in the South Caucasus but in the Mediterranean, in Syria, in North Africa and specifically in Libya. Turkey right now is pursuing a goal of promoting its interests in the South Caucasus, of projecting power both through Azerbaijan and directly. Most likely this is a calculated attempt to destabilize the South Caucasus and implement certain policies in the region.”

The International Community

Nersesyan said, “Of course, we are looking for the international community, including the United States, to condemn first of all the perpetrators of the violence and to force Turkey to stay out of this conflict, and of course these are things on which we are working within our dialogue with the United States government.”

He stressed the importance of the international mediation of the Minsk Group, and said, “We need to work within the format of the OSCE Minsk Group cochairs to work out a mutually acceptable solution such as what the Prime Minister of Armenia has proposed, a solution acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan.” More immediately, he said, “We hope the international community steps in, condemns the Turkish and Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno Karabakh, and forces these two countries to stop the violence against Karabakh. The cochairs are working on this but this is an extraordinary situation and the international community needs to undertake much more forceful action.”

The Cyber World

Along with the aggression against the border, the Azerbaijan government has unleashed cyberattacks against Armenian government and nongovernmental websites as well as some Armenian media sites and emails. Nersesyan said that this is not disrupting fundamental activities, whether diplomatic or public relations. It may create minor delays and issues but damaged websites are quickly restored.

The US and US Armenians

There was a statement last week by the US State Department warning Americans to stay away from Armenia’s border regions. Nersesyan said, “The fact that the US issued a warning obviously speaks for itself, indicating that there was certain information about the looming crisis.”

Nersesyan said, “We are always very much appreciative of the US role as one of the cochairs of the OSCE Minsk Group from the beginning and throughout the course of the conflict, alongside the Russian Federation and France. Yesterday, the State Department made its position clear when it issued a statement, which is positive. It calls upon any third-party external forces not to intervene, and I think that it is clear to whom that message is directed.”

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Edward Biegun has called the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Nersesyan said that the conversation with Armenia’s foreign minister was very constructive. He said, “We know that the US government is taking a lot of steps and we appreciate it a lot.”

As far as what US Armenians are doing, Nersesyan said, “I think American Armenians are already doing a lot, and I don’t have to tell them anything. The community here has always been at the forefront of political and humanitarian support to Armenia and Artsakh. We have been receiving so many calls from American Armenians, and we are inspired by this. Worldwide, the Armenian diaspora stands behind Armenia and Artsakh and we are proud of it.”

* * *

Ultimately, Nersesyan concluded, “Armenia is a guarantor of Nagorno Karabakh’s security and the safety of the people of Karabakh is paramount. Armenia and Karabakh reserve the right to take all necessary measures to defend themselves and enforce their right to live peacefully on their ancestral lands. All possible measures have been attempted through diplomacy. Armenia and Karabakh are committed to the peace process. However, if we are attacked and left with no other way, we will undertake all necessary measures militarily, first, to defend the lives of the people of Karabakh, and, if the attacks do not end, to force the violence to stop.”