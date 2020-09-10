The Coded Message from the Orphans in Second Corinthians, 1:8-11

“We should like you our brothers and sisters to know something of what happened to us in Asia, something of what we went through. At that time we were completely overwhelmed by the terrible course of events which befell us. The burden of our hopelessness was more than we could bear. We even despaired of life itself. We told ourselves that this was surely the end for us. Yet, in looking back now, we believe that we had this experience of coming to the end of our rope that we might learn to trust not in ourselves but in God who can raise the dead. For indeed we were as good as dead. It was God who delivered us from imminent death and it is he who still protects us. Further we trust him to keep us safe in the future. And here, you can join in and help by praying for us so that the good that is done to us in answer to many prayers will mean ultimately that many will thank God for our preservation.”

These words from Paul’s second letter to the young church in Corinth give a remarkably accurate account of what the whole Armenian nation went through in 1915. I don’t believe it could have been expressed in any better way. And what more appropriate place from which to send this message than from the Greek port city of Corinth itself. Could it have been more than a touching coincidence that Corinth was one of the stops on the evacuation route of Armenian orphans from Turkey to Europe and Armenia?

In a larger sense, it was a message from all Armenians who survived the Genocide. By all the laws of man and nature, no Armenian should have survived that brutal slaughter. If they were not directly killed by Turkish guns or knives or beaten to death or drowned or perished from starvation or disease, they should surely have died of despair and hopelessness. One could almost say that the Armenians had no business surviving at all: that they had no possibility of surviving. The odds against the Armenians surviving , including European political rivalry, expediency and moral acquiescence in the actions of the Ottoman government and the powerful forces against them were simply too overwhelming. First the government rounded up all the adult males in a village and disposed of them and then returned to finish off the defenseless women and children. The Turks were too determined, too efficient, and too ruthless in their mass annihilation for any Armenian to have survived by accident or chance. The government did what it was good at — destruction.

If the unspeakable brutality of the Turks left any vestige of physical life in the body of the Armenian nation, it should surely have completely destroyed whatever spirit remained in the Armenian soul. Against such vicious malevolence, the spirit of the Armenian soul should have given up any will to survive. Why struggle or even want to survive when the powers intent upon your destruction were so overwhelming and no government in England, France or even the United States was willing to make a serious effort to stop them? Even the dedication and courage of those gallant men and women who served the Near East Relief should not have been enough to save as many orphans as were saved if it had not been for the grace of God. It was indeed by the sheer grace of God that any Armenians at all survived.

It was Corinth in 1925 that my mother was officially discharged from the care of the Near East Relief and entrusted to the care of her father’s sister, Yester Aharonian in Beirut. It was the last of several orphanages in which she had stayed after experiencing the horrific depravities of the Genocide.

My mother described her years in the orphanages of the Near East Relief Foundation as among the happiest of her life. She and her companions were sheltered from the events following the end of the War; they led a regimented life and were provided a keen sense of purpose and direction. The education they received laid down a solid spiritual and moral foundation. The children developed a strong sense of belonging, self-sufficiency and a deep commitment and loyalty to each other and to their teachers and caregivers, who were incredibly loving, thoughtful, dedicated and skilled—-all representative of the heroic humanitarian efforts of the Near East Relief effort itself.