The Artifa[ctuals]: New Online Publication Examines Contemporary Culture and Politics in America

Atamian: Who is on your roster of contributors and do you welcome outside contributions? Who would you like to see contributing and whom would you like to reach out to in this sense?

Janigian: We welcome everyone to our community, and we believe that many people share our values and our cause, though they are afraid to say so in public. I’ve had a handful of writers already tell me that they would love to write for us except they believe they’d jeopardize their jobs. One of our regular contributors is using a pseudonym. With that said, if you have something provocative to say in an artistically compelling way, we are here to take a look.

Atamian: One of the sections on your site is called “Hostis Publicus,” which of course is Latin for “public enemy.” In it you list a surprising number of prominent professors and executives of all stripes who have been cancelled or fired for making supposedly racist or sexist comments and the like. Every right-thinking person agrees that rape, harassment and racism are terrible things. How did we get from the very fine intentions of BLM and people who justifiably want to see a diverse workforce to what looks like an outright witch hunt at times?

Janigian: These things don’t happen overnight. The foundation was laid in academia, but there are many factors that accelerated this catastrophically anti-American state of affairs. Some naïve observers believe that life will magically go back to normal when, for instance, Trump gets booted out of office, but I don’t think so. The movement that we are watching unfold today has little to do with liberal values just because it ostensibly sides with the oppressed.

Here is one factor that might help answer your question: censoriousness and cruelty is what happens when you cede power to children. Up until the present, children were in the background, nearly voiceless. In the public realm debate and exchange, within the bounds of certain rules, occurred among adults. Today children—both literally and figuratively—the impulsive, impatient, punitive, insecure and strangely imperious, those needing affirmation day and night, in a word, the neurotic–are increasingly running the show; what I like to call, Lord of the Fleas. When you are neurotic, feelings take on the gravity of truth, even received wisdom. There are predatory economic reasons for this novel reality, as well: mere children are now “taste makers” and “influencers,” on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and all the rest. They make other people, and sometimes themselves, lots of money.

Atamian: In your essay A History of My White Privilege, reprinted on The Artifa[ctuals].com from the liberal Los Angeles Review of Books, you take issue with the blanket term “white privilege.” This can be misconstrued I think, as not empathizing with the cause of other groups who, like Armenians, have been discriminated against and continue to face difficult times. Would you like to address this?

Janigian: How empathy has become a political concept is an interesting discussion, but, let’s take it in the simplest terms for the time being: in that essay, I’m asking people to empathize with me, or rather my history. To not assume things about me just because I am white, if there is such a thing as “white” at all. Dig deep enough into anyone’s personal history, especially in America, a country of immigrants, and you will find some agonizing family story right below the surface.

I am trained as a social scientist, and I can tell you for certain that “white privilege,” is not a scientific concept; it is completely unavailable to empirical testing. Rather, “white privilege” evokes a reality, a reality that is an assemblage of religion, history, politics, geography, and economics. In this way it is less a concept than a story, or a scene that has been produced and that we’ve been compelled, even educated to see: a scene where the white person is located somewhere special, doing something special, owning something more, and the POC is located elsewhere, barred from doing things, owning less, deserving more. All I’m doing in that essay is complicating the scene. Ideology exploits the scene, art complicates it. The fact that the essay was mainly condemned by fellow “artists” goes a long way in telling how infantile and anti-art the art world has become, another reason for founding The Artifa[ctuals].

Atamian: Voltaire once wrote — and here I may be slightly paraphrasing a famous quote: “I may disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” Shouldn’t that be the spirit that reigns in America — or any democracy? I think that by challenging people on contemporary commonplaces you are doing American society a good turn. So Aris, thank you for your service.

Janigian: Thank you, and I might add one other thing. Armenians are in a special position to see life from multiple points of view. That is the aim of The Artifa[ctuals] and what art’s ultimate aim should be. Armenians are an in-between people, neither white nor colored, neither Catholic nor Protestant, neither European nor Middle Eastern; we hold on to our culture and yet are assimilated wherever we land; we have a deep cultural memory yet possess an intense drive to transcend the past. As we’ve weaved our way forward we’ve added our own extraordinary patterns onto the fabric of history. This is a long way of saying: it’s no accident that The Artifa[ctuals] has two Armenian founding members and that it’s located in William Saroyan’s home town of Fresno, in between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Visit www.theartifactuals.com to read Janigian’s essay as well as those by other leading writers.