Review: Ara Dinkjian Outdoes Himself With ‘Live at Princeton University’

The Invisible Lover, a well known Dinkjian composition, begins with Ara playing an exquisite, dark, introductory taksim in the Hijaz mode on the oud. The mostly straightforward interpretation of the pieces is however played by the three musicians with incredible unity and some interesting kanun effects from Pinarbasi. Lumanovski’s clarinet really shines in this piece, especially when he gets to take a solo. The interplay of the musicians here to create a piece that is more than the sum of its parts is incredible.

Sinanay, better known as the Greek popular song Hoppa Nina Nina Nai (Siko Khorepse Koukli Mou), is given its Turkish name here. This folk song, which is native to the Pontic Greek community of Niksar (just north of the once-heavily Armenian Tokat) was made popular in a Greek translation in the 1950s by Stelios Kazantzidis, whose father was Pontic Greek born in the nearby port city of Ordu. The musicians approach this song lightly, first led by Dinkjian on the oud, and then by Lumanovski on the clarinet with Dinkjian and Pinarbasi playing harmony, again, not typical for their instruments. After about a minute and a half of a slow, non-traditional, yet pleasant interpretation of the melody, the musicians break into a dance-like recreation of the popular Greek song, complete with imitation of bouzouki by Pinarbasi and jazz-type techniques from Dinkjian. Many of the pieces on this album could be described as Middle Eastern Balkan music that uses jazz style techniques rather than strictly a Middle East/jazz fusion, as the blues-inflected tonalities of American jazz are not usually heard here. But, midway through Sinanay, the band completely takes us by surprise, as Dinkjian and Pinarbasi start to create an aural effect of whirling on their instruments and Lumanovski goes into a solo on the clarinet with a mixture of klezmer, New Orleans jazz, Gypsy-influence, which sounds like it came out of one of the more trippy albums by the Beatles. Returning to the main theme of the song and closing out, this number gets an audible huge round of applause from the live audience, captured on the recording.

The second half of the half features Dinkjian together with a group known as the New York Gypsy All Stars. Pablo Vergara (keyboard), Panagiotis Andreou (bass) and Engin Kaan Gunaydin (percussion) play in this band along with Pinarbasi and Lumanovski.

The first song in this part of the album, a new composition entitled American Gypsy, is dedicated to Ara’s good friend, the late Haig Hagopian. Hagopian was a clarinet player in Armenian-American kef music for many years and was indeed known for a “Turkish gypsy” influenced style. The heartfelt melody and interpretation creates a nostalgic impression to memorialize days gone by in the Armenian-American kef scene where Haig Hagopian was a major figure. The playing on this song is more “kef” inflected than others, and yet also more American-influenced, showing who Haig was. Even when Dinkjian takes an oud solo, it is reminiscent of the oud style of Charles “Chick” Ganimian, with whom Hagopian played for many years. Throughout this whole album of his own compositions, Dinkjian rarely takes a straight oud solo. This one is played with deep feeling and soul, attributes that Hagopian highly valued, and which stand as a testament to Dinkjian’s friendship with the late clarinetist. Anyone who knew Haig Hagopian musically and personally would recognize the elements of this song that make it stand out as a tribute to him.

Pilaf is another new Dinkjian composition. The American inflection is strong here (with bluegrass or country-western influences), and the overall impression is that of Armenian-American life, exemplified by things like shared meals of pilaf. There is humor of course in that idea as well as in the musical ideas of the song. The “popping” of the the drums, the plucking of the oud and kanun strings and the way the clarinet is played, themselves give an impression of the bubbling of the boiling water for the preparation of pilaf. Listening to this, I could literally see family members dancing out the back door of their house, hands full of plates of delicious Armenian food and a bowl of steaming hot pilaf, for an outdoor family meal. Dinkjian, Pinarbasi and Lumanovksi all get to take nice jazz- or bluegrass-like breaks.

Common Spirit is a Dinkjian composition dedicated to the togetherness and peace between the world’s ethnicities and religions. The heartfelt melody gets the message across in something that sounds like it could be a pop ballad, a patriotic song, or a hymn. Dinkjian takes several great, brief oud solos in this one that have all the marks of his style but quickly return to a unified “common” expression with the other musicians. The melody seems to cry out for lyrics, but it would take a truly great lyricist to do it justice.

For Alexis, written for one of Dinkjian’s students, is an instrumental workout in a fast version of the 9/8 meter common in Anatolia and the Balkans. Lumanovski takes a clarinet solo which is backed by strange, echoing, moody, perhaps rock-influenced background sounds from the rhythm section, ending with a bass solo. While the melody is relatively not complex, it is difficult to perform because of the meter and the mode (Karjighar) in which it is written.

The final cut, Anna Tol’ Ya / Homecoming is a medley of two great Dinkjian compositions. The first is obviously a play on words for Anatolia, while the second is a popular tune known often by its Greek title Dinata, Dinata. The band goes into full kef mode for this track. I would be surprised if people weren’t dancing in the aisles. Ara takes a nice oud solo, but as always gives a lot of room to his bandmates. Pinarbasi’s kanun taksim is excellent on this track, with some unorthodox melodic progressions and jazz influences. Following that, the band goes into Homecoming, causing the audience to clap along. The contrast between loud and boisterous dance music alternating with a soft, almost chamber music interpretation is again seen with this tune. Lumanovski is given a solo where he shows off his Gypsy-style clarinet chops. The dance beat returns, again the audience claps along, and bursts into applause at the finish.

Ara Dinkjian, who has played these compositions of his countless times, manages to create something new with this album. His interpretations, along with those of his bandmates – especially Pinarbasi and Lumanovski – show an impeccable musicianship, and a driving, passionate, ingenious gift for improvisation. These songs have become such classics that even their composer now approaches them in a different light. This album could have been titled “Dinkjian Plays Dinkjian” – and this time, Dinkjian has outdone himself.

