Remembering Garo

There are a lot of stories about Garo. An early one tells of his debut with the Detroit Lions. Harry Gilmer, the coach of the Lions who chanced to hire Garo as the place-kicker, first had to steer Garo on to the field for the opening kick-off. “We lost the coin-toss!” Gilmer exclaimed, “Yepremian, get out there!!” Whereupon, Garo went onto the field and proceeded to scan in the midfield turf for a ‘lost coin’. When the referee asked Garo, “Why the hold-up?” Garo replied, “lost coin?” The referee sighed, “No-no…no lost coin,” and did a pantomime of a kick and a football lofting in an arc toward the other team, “Just kick the ball!” Farfetched? Maybe not.

I had some sympathy for Garo. When it was announced that Garo was becoming a Lion, Alex Karras reluctantly allowed that it was okay for Garo to be on the team as long as he didn’t have to shower next to him. So much for a warm welcome from his new teammates. Garo had been signed on a Thursday afternoon just before the Lions third game of the season and after kicking that ball around without pads for a couple of days at practice, he was issued his first football uniform ever just before the game on Sunday. Garo must have been struggling just to get into his uniform with no teammates willing to help him. I can remember my introduction to organized football when I was ten and trying to figure out the equipment: shoulder pads, hip pads, thigh and knee pads that had to be shoved into floppy pants that made my arms and legs seem disconnected from my head. However, once suited-up, all I had to do was take the field in front of an idle crowd of parents and neighborhood well-wishers. Garo, took the field accompanied by his skeptical teammates in front of a lusty, big league crowd of 60,000. As he said, “I was a stranger in a strange land – I want to thank you!”

Wanting a clear view of the ball and being just a kicker, Garo decided there was no need for him to wear a face mask. That was a big mistake. At 5’7” and 165 lbs., Garo had no idea that once he walked onto the field he was fair game for anyone who wanted to take a shot at him. Ray Nitschke, the notorious linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, was the first to oblige. Nitschke nearly took Garo’s head off, and he was just one of many players who felt foreigners had no place on a professional football field and went out of their way to let Garo know it. After watching Garo on TV, even President Lyndon Johnson chimed in. He told the press, “I don’t like the fact that a little foreigner who’d never made a block or a tackle in his life could decide the outcome of a game hard fought by American boys in the trenches.”

Realizing he’d become a marked man, Garo made some adjustments. After the Nitschke hit, he had a single-bar mounted onto his helmet, and Harry Gilmer, not wanting to lose his new kicker, told him that after every kick he should run as fast as he could to the sidelines. Unfortunately, this strategy on several occasions put Garo on the wrong side of the field in the midst of a gleefully jeering opponent’s bench. Despite being a constant target, during that year Garo became one of the League’s most reliable kickers and set two NFL records. The first was in the Lions last game of the season when he hit six consecutive field goals against the Minnesota Vikings, but that wasn’t the record Garo was most proud of. The one he really liked was that he was the last player in the NFL ever to play a game without a face mask.

When Garo died in the spring of 2015, I was the only Dolphin at his funeral. It was my honor to be there, and a greater honor to have been his friend of 40 years and a part of his extended family. Still, from a statistical point of view, Garo deserved a bigger, more portentous send-off. He was after all, one of the greatest Dolphins ever. Not only was he the leading scorer for the Dolphins in 1971, but that year he also was the leading scorer for the entire NFL. One of those scores occurred on a cold, muddy Christmas day in Kansas City when Garo hit a 37-yard field goal in double overtime to end what still counts as the longest game in the history of the NFL. Plus, it was that kick that sent the Dolphins to the AFC Championship game, and subsequently to its first Super Bowl. Then in ‘72, Garo once again the leading scorer for the Dolphins and there is no question that without his right foot, ‘The Perfect Season’ never would have happened.

Since Garo and I definitely didn’t reach the appearance-threshold of what a professional football player should be, many of our teammates good-naturedly had cast us as a pair of oddballs. I represented a longhaired hippy from a Division III college somewhere up north and Garo was the diminutive foreigner who didn’t know much about football. Unlike traditional American place kickers such as Pat Summerall, Lou ‘The Toe’ Groza, George Blanda, Don Chandler, Paul Hornung, even Tom Dempsy with a bad foot was occasionally stuck in the defensive line, Garo had never played a down of football before he signed with the Lions. He’d never served in the trenches. He’d never been part of the fight. In fact, the team never had to wash his uniform. Why bother, there was never a speck of dirt on it.