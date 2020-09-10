Recipe Corner: Ultra Creamy Hummus with Baharat-Spiced Beef Topping

“This hummus is velvety-smooth and creamy, with a satisfyingly rich, balanced flavor,” says senior editor Andrew Janjigian. “To achieve a perfectly smooth texture, we simmered canned chickpeas with water and baking soda for 20 minutes, and then quickly removed their grainy skins by gently swishing them under a few changes of water. Baharat is a warm, savory Middle Eastern spice blend. Our favorite tahini, Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste, is made with gently roasted sesame seeds, which give it a light color and a mild flavor. If Ziyad is unavailable, please look for a similarly light tahini such as Roland Tahini Pure Sesame Paste or Kevala Organic Sesame Tahini. This hummus will thicken slightly over time; add warm water, 1 tablespoon at a time, as needed to restore its creamy consistency. Serve with crudités and pita bread or crackers.”
Ingredients:
2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
4 garlic cloves, peeled
1/3 cup lemon juice (2 lemons), plus extra for seasoning