Turkey Casting Its Threatening Shadow Over Armenia

Turkey’s foreign policy has all the trimmings of a superpower. That robust posture is based on its military might, which is being deployed arrogantly in regions away from Turkey’s immediate sphere of influence.
On the one hand, Turkey is engaged in a standoff with Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, while on the other hand, it is challenging China for the mistreatment of its Muslim Uyghur minority.
In the West, only France has been vocal about its concerns over Turkish aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean, while Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has been soft-peddling between the two antagonists’ camps.
This reaction has been creating some tensions among the members of the European Union.
In response to Turkey’s increasingly aggressive stance in the Mediterranean, President Emmanuel Macron of France has stated that the time has come to draw a red line in front of Turkey’s unlawful activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, adding that Turkey has adopted a behavior unbecoming a NATO member.
This comment triggered a furious reaction in Ankara, where Hami Aksoy, the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, replied: “Those who think they have drawn red lines against the just cause of Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean will only face the firm stance of our country. If there is a red line in the region, it can only be that of the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots, which stem from international law. It is time for those who have delusions of grandeur to face reality. The era of defining imperialist conceptions by drawing lines on maps is long gone.”