  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
36

Week

Latest articles of the week
Paul Rusesabagina receives a standing ovation in Boston in 2011.
International

‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero Paul Rusesabagina Arrested

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
14
0

KIGALI, Rwanda (CNN) — Paul Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds of Rwandans during the genocide by sheltering them in the hotel he managed, and saw his story made into the Hollywood film “Hotel Rwanda,” was arrested on Monday, August 31, on terror related offenses, Rwandan authorities announced, according to CNN.

The country’s bureau of Investigation said in a Twitter statement that Rusesabagina was now in their custody after being arrested “through international cooperation.” It did not indicate which country helped them with the arrest.

An international warrant had been issued for his arrest and he is currently in police custody in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, said the Rwanda Investigation Bureau.

Rusesabagina, 66, is accused of being the “founder, leader and sponsor of violent, armed, extremist terror outfits,” the agency said.

His supporters, and Rusesabagina himself, have long maintained that he became a target of Paul Kagame’s government after sustained criticism of Kagame’s government and the conduct of the Rwandan Patriotic Front in ending the Genocide in 1994.

Rusesabagina gained prominence during the 1994 Rwandan genocide for saving the lives of hundreds people.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Around 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in the genocide. The genocide was led by Hutu extremists.

At the time, he was a manager at the Milles Collines hotel where he hid and sheltered people in the luxury hotel.

Rusesabagina has not lived in Rwanda since 1996 when he survived an assassination attempt.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Turkey Casting Its Threatening Shadow Over Armenia
Next Turkey Declares Itself Party to Karabakh Conflict
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.