Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, left, with newly elected member of the Glendale City Council Dan Brotman
Consul General of Armenia in LA Meets with Glendale Council Member Brotman

GLENDALE – Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian met with the newly elected member of the Glendale City Council Dan Brotman. During the meeting held at the Consulate General, Baibourtian congratulated the latter.

Brotman presented the priorities of the City and his approaches in various fields. Items related to clean energy and environmental spheres also became a subject of discussion.

Baibourtian presented the forthcoming plans of the Consulate General, including the Armenian Festival in Glendale which had been originally scheduled for May 2. The festival will instead be held in 2021 with the joint organization of the Consulate General of Armenia and the City of Glendale.

The two also talked about the tech companies from Armenia which extended their operation to Glendale. Baibourtian also stressed the importance of promoting tourism to Armenia, when the situation allows.

Baibourtian emphasized the importance of developing and implementing projects in the framework of the Glendale-Gyumri and Glendale-Kapan sister city relationship.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
