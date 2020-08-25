Kenosha Mayor Antaramian Tries Calling for Peace Despite Rioting

By Bradford Betz

KENOSHA, Wisc. (Fox) — Mayor John Antaramian on Monday, August 24, called for peace as nationwide anger erupted after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot in the back eight times by police officers on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, Antaramian called the shooting “unacceptable,” but reminded city residents that rioting and looting would not go unpunished.

“Rioting and looting is not something that is acceptable in this community, and therefore that also has consequences,” he said.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian retreats back inside the Public Safety building after someone points out his "first couple words were not even valid.” pic.twitter.com/75w7ATaaGW — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

Antaramian had moved the news conference from a park to inside the public safety building. As he was speaking, a crowd rushed to the building and a door was snapped off its hinges before police in riot gear pepper-sprayed the crowd.