Young Armenian-American Activists Amplify Armenian Issues through Instagram Posts

Activists like Sarine and Alique spend a considerable amount of time creating their posts – researching, writing and designing. Visuals are of utmost importance as Instagram is inundated with informational posts.

“I wanted to make something cute and aesthetically pleasing for people to share to their [Instagram] stories. I realized if I want this to reach a lot of people it has to be pleasing to the eye,” Alique explained.

Activism, like technology has evolved. Sharing an Instagram post is the modern-day equivalent of handing out a flyer just like hosting a live stream is analogous to organizing a rally or lecture. Today, any passionate and educated individual can further a cause or draw attention to an issue with the click of a button. Sentiments of Armenian pride, unity, and connection are felt deeply amongst these passionate activists.

Sarine gushed about her experiences so far, declaring: “I absolutely love it when other people as young as me make these posts and informational graphics because it provides me with more inspiration to continue my work and keep doing what I’m doing because I now have more support from others doing similar things. I have met other creators [many of whom are older than her] but they are all really supportive and kind and we’ve been able to discuss many things and help fuel each others’ creativity.”

Alique also shared effusive thoughts, stating “It gives me a lot of hope to see my own generation have so much power to influence so many minds. It has been said in the Armenian community many times that the youth is the future and I didn’t really understand the meaning of that until I see it now, when young people are taking the responsibility to spread what’s right into their own hands.”

These young women and others like them model the power of doing. They recognized an issue and paved their own path by channeling their frustration into action.

Sarine left me with this message: “Believe in yourself. Believe in the change you make because it can really happen when you put your mind to it.”

Indeed, the youth are our future, but they are also our present. In any case, young people like Alique and Sarine are a testament to how bright our future is.