At Least 13 Armenians Die in Beirut Tragedy

The names of most of the Armenian victims are known. They are Nazar Najarian, Jessica Bezdjian, Delia Papazian, Jack Barmakian, Anahit Berberian, Liza Kavoukjian-Gozubeougian, Varoujan Tosunian, Gaya Fodoulian, Sarkis Tekirian. The names of the other victims have not yet been released. In addition, there are several who are missing and not yet confirmed as dead.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan puts the number at 13, however.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
