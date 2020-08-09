Beirut Tekeyan School and Center Survey Great Damage, Need Our Help

The school is insured, but Lebanese insurance companies will not cover this type of act, which is either force majeure or an act of war. The school is vulnerable to both robbery and damage from rain, which is common in August in Beirut. Consequently, the first task will be to secure the building from the elements.

Այսպիսի՞ դասարաններ պիտի ուզէինք տեսնել… 😢😢 Posted by Vahan Tekeyan on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Nearly all the Armenian community structures in the quarter have been destroyed or greatly harmed, including churches, political party clubs and compatriotic union halls. The Catholicos of Cilicia Aram I visited the municipality on August 4 and the Lebanese Interior Minister on August 5.

Ara Terzian, who manages the Tekeyan Center, on August 5 said that he rushed in his car from a village and reached the center by a quarter to eight the night of the explosion. The latter is located closer to Beirut’s port and the epicenter of the explosion, so it was more heavily damaged. Terzian remarked that the center had the double disadvantage of being not more than 400 meters from the explosion site and being in an open area.

The building is a commercial site and eight people were wounded there. Of these, one is an Armenian who was visiting someone in the building, he said, and the other seven worked in the offices. There probably were about 40 people in the building at the time of the explosion, Terzian estimated.

He exclaimed that the seven-floor Tekeyan Center building was in ruins. Nothing remained but the columns. Twenty percent of the walls had fallen and all the doors and windows are gone. The two underground parking floors were the only parts that were not that relatively damaged.

Terzian said that the center used to be an important source of support for the Tekeyan School, and various other Armenian organizations, including newspapers, musical and theatrical groups. Unfortunately, in the last few years the general decline in the Lebanese situation also severely affected its revenues. Now to repair the destruction from the explosion will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Formal estimates are being obtained. As in the case of the Tekeyan School, the priority is first to secure the building from the elements and thieves.

There are many worthy causes now to support in Lebanon, and many organizations are working hard to this effect. The Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada will continue its historical role of helping its eponymous institutions in Beirut, and the school in particular, which helps so many Armenian families secure a good education for their children irrespective of their own financial situation. American Armenians have been involved in the development of the school from the start and now without a doubt they will help it rebuild and overcome this new tribulation.

Those who wish to help the school financially can send their donations to the Tekeyan Cultural Association (memo: Beirut Tekeyan School), at its headquarters (755 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown MA 02472). For more information, email tcadirector@aol.com or call 617 924-4455. All administrative costs for this campaign will be borne by the Tekeyan Cultural Association.